Now that we’re two weeks away before the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo is officially underway, Sotheby’s has prepared a special auction for the occasion.

Today, the renowned auction house revealed its latest lot dubbed “The Olympic Collection,” and it features some of the rarest memorabilia and collectibles from the legendary athletes who competed in the events.

The lot will feature the ultra-rare “Prototype Logo” track spikes handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in the ‘60s for Canadian track and field sprinter and Olympian Harry Jerome. The pair is estimated to fetch anywhere between $800,000 to $1,200,000.

Converse Fastbreak, worn by Michael Jordan during 1984 Olympic trials.

Another shoe that’s being auctioned off is a special pair of the Converse Fastbreak worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic trials, which is expected to sell for around $80,000 to $100,000.

Sotheby’s “The Olympic Collection” auction will go live on July 23 coinciding with the event’s opening ceremony. The pairs will also be on display at the Sotheby’s York Avenue gallery in New York. Readers interested can check out each auction here.

Image via Sotheby's

