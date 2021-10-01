Readers may remember a few weeks back when Travis Scott teased a mysterious pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows on social media that’s rumored to be a collaboration with SoleFly. And now, we’re finally getting a closer look at the shoe.

New images of the pair were shared by @fxxkvlogvi on Instagram and reveal black suede mid panels on the upper that are coupled with a red toe box and animal-inspired overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe also features the Miami boutique’s logo on the heel tab, confirming this is indeed a collab between the two entities. Sources have told Complex Sneakers in August that the style draws inspiration from the “Bison” Nike SB Dunk Low and the classic Nike Air Carnivore.

As of now, release details for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low have yet to be announced by the brands but we’ll keep you updated.

Image via fxxkvlogvi

Image via fxxkvlogvi

