Two of Nike’s longtime collaborators are dropping off their latest creations this week. Comme des Garçons has fully revamped the upper of the classic Air Foamposite One in two tonal colorways, while Patta is delivering another colorway of its wavy Air Max 1s. Still looking for a clean pair of Dunks? There’s another color scheme on the way this week to look forward to as well.

Other big drops this week include a Trae Young 1 paying homage to Atlanta hip-hop, an Air Trainer 3 for Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, a loud Air Jordan 14 Low, and more. Check out all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.