With Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, it’s time to start looking ahead to the fall sneaker rotation. This week has plenty of valid options to consider.

The drops kicks off on Wednesday with the latest Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle. That collab will be followed up on Thursday by the return of the OG Air Max BW, two animal-inspired Air Force 1s, and a new duo of 990v3s from New Balance and Levi’s. A bulk of this week’s releases arrive on Friday such as the “Toadstool” Air Huarache, “Sanddrift” Air Max 90, Social Status x Nike “Free Lunch” Dunk, “Outside Clothes” Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3, “Onyx” Yeezy QNTM, and a collection from Prince Tennis and Reebok. Saucony is celebrating the Shadow 6000 OG that is now available at select retailers as well.

Check out all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.