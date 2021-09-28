One of the world’s biggest pop stars has her first sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand dropping this week.

While Billie Eilish’s AJKO 1 and Air Jordan 15 are the highlight, there is plenty of other great pairs hitting stores this week that will satisfy any taste. A handful of new Dunks are dropping, Jeremy Scott is released a vibrant collection of Forums with Adidas, New Balance is celebrating its history with a new 990v3, Trae Young’s first signature sneaker is finally hitting retailers, and more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.