A popular Air Jordan from the 2010s, Nike Basketball collabs, and another clean colorway of the Nike Dunk highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The drops kick off on Tuesday with the arrival of the Air Force 1 “Animal” pack, “Laser” Air Max 90, Ron English x Nike KD14, and “Grey Fog” Dunk Low. On Wednesday, the “Smoke Grey” Air Max 95 hits select retailers followed by the “Black Violet” Air Max BW and National Geographic x Reebok collection on Thursday. The “Prototype” Air Jordan 1 is set to release on Friday morning before things wrap up on Saturday with the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5, “Dynasty” Sue Bird x Nike Kyrie 4 Low, “Mauve” Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2, and Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf.

Check out all of this week’s best style releases below.