This week’s release calendar is rife with big releases that you should be considering adding to your Fall 2021 rotation.

Things kick off on Tuesday morning with Sacai and Clot’s LDWaffle collab before the “Aquatone” Huarache and “Light Smoke Grey” Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle hit retailers on Wednesday. The “Iconic Red” Air Jordan 14 Low and “Championship Red” Dunk Low are scheduled for Thurday. On Friday sneaker fans can look forward to the “Bred” Air Jordan 11 Low IE and Size x Nike Air Huarache. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Obsidian” Air Jordan 13 before the “Honey Flux” Adidas Yeezy Boost MNVN debuts early next week on Monday.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.