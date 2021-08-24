A fan-favorite Air Jordan retro making its return, three-way Nike collab, and oversized Adidas highlight this week’s sneaker release calendar.

The first big release of the week takes place Tuesday morning with the return of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Wings 1.0 “Money.” The loud option will be followed up on Thursday by the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Superstuffed and “Starfish” Air Jordan 1 Low. A bulk of this week’s offerings arrive on Friday including the Pharrell x Adidas Human Race Sichona, Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle, and “Headin’ Home” Concepts x New Balance 57/40. Things wrap up on Saturday with a new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway and what is surely the highlight for many, the first retro release of 2006’s “Lightning” Air Jordan 4.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.