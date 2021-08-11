Air Jordan 1 fans will have little to complain about this week with three different styles up for grabs.

This week’s sneaker releases kick off on Wednesday with the debut of the “Sail Multi-Camo” Nike Dunk Low followed by the flurry of Jordan 1 drops including the women’s exclusive “Seafoam” makeup, the highly anticipated Jordan 1 Low from Travis Scott and Fragment Design, and lastly the “Pollen” iteration. The popular New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” is also releasing for the first time in the States this week with an exclusive drop at Extra Butter.

Read on for all of this week’s best sneaker releases you need to know about.