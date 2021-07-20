Nike takes its talents back to South Beach with the anticipated return of 2010’s “South Beach” LeBron 8 acting as the highlight of this week’s sneaker releases calendar.

Releases kick off on Tuesday with the limited “K.O.D./Solar Red” Clot x Air Max 1. On Wednesday, the “South Beach” LeBron 8 retro and FTC x Nike SB Dunk Low arrive on Nike SNKRS. Things continue on Thursday with the “Sunrise/Sunset” pack featuring the Kyrie 4 Low and KD 14, as well as the latest collection from Adidas Spezial. Virgil Abloh’s latest Nike collab, two colorways of the Air Zoom Tempo Next% , drop on Friday along with the “Phillies” Reebok Question Low. The releases wrap up on Saturday with the “Multicolor” KD 14 and “Red Metallic” Air Jordan 12.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.