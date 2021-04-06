A fan-favorite Air Jordan from decade’s past, a new look to a retro LeBron silhouette, and the latest Nike SB Dunk collab are some of this week’s most notable drops.

The releases kick off on Tuesday morning this week with the arrival of the Wasted Youth x Nike SB Dunk Low. On Thursday, the “Smoke Grey” Air Jordan 35, Kim Jones x Converse Chuck 70, and “I3 Motorsports” Reebok Question Mid all debut at select retailers. Friday will mark the arrival of the Dodgers-inspired “Baseball Blue” LeBron 7 and Overkill x Adidas ZX 8500. Things wrap up with the highly anticipated return of the “Raging Bull” Air Jordan 5 on Saturday morning.

Check out a complete guide to all of this best sneaker releases below.