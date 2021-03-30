A handful of cult-favorite retro runners from Nike, Air Jordans, and New Balances make up this week’s sneaker release calendar.

Drops kicks off on Tuesday morning with the return of the Nike Air Structure Triax 91. On Wednesday, the “Change the World” Air Jordan 9 makes is debut. Friday is home to the release of the Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance 992s and Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind 5. Things wrap up on Saturday with the Nike Air Tuned Max and “Lagoon Pulse” Air Jordan 12 Low both hitting select retailers.

Check out a complete guide to this weekend’s best sneaker releases below.