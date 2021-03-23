It’s that time of the year again. Nike is celebrating all things Air Max, and this time the brand is bringing back some memorable collabs from year’s past.

Before the Air Maxes arrive, Kanye West and Adidas are dropping off the “Kyanite” Yeezy 7002 V3 on Thursday morning. The same day there will also be a “Polar Blue” Air Max 97 Swarovski releasing. On Friday, the “Bacon” Air Max 90 makes its long-awaited return alongside Nike’s new Air Max Pre-Day. The following day marks the return of the “Kiss of Death” Clot x Nike Air Max 1. The “Stealth” Air Jordan 5 and a pink Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu arrive at stores this weekend. Buyers should also prepare for a pair of early Monday releases next week, the “College Navy” and “Medium Curry” Dunk Lows.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.