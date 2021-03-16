Bad Bunny’s latest footwear collab and a PE-inspired Air Jordan retro highlight this week’s sneaker release calendar.

Things kick off on Wednesday morning with the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low. This will be followed up by a collab between HOKA ONE ONE and thisisneverthat on Thursday. On Friday, the latest Pharrell x Adidas “Triple Black” pack, “Why Not Us?” Question Mid, Reebok x Adidas ZX Fury, “Greatest Gift” Air Jordan 35 PE, and Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 all debut at select retailers. Releases conclude on Saturday with the “Midnight Navy” Air Jordan 3, “Crimson Siren Red” Air Presto, and “Sea Teal” Yeezy QNTM.

Check out a complete guide to all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.