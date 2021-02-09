Trohpy Room’s latest Air Jordan, Stüssy bringing back a collab from over 20 years ago, and some highly-anticipated retros of OG Air Jordan colorways highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Drops kick off on Tuesday when the Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 releases in limited quantities via the designer’s web store. Drops continue on Wednesday with the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 and “Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 ‘85. On Thursday, the “Silver Snake” Air Force 1 and Clot x Air Jordan 14 Low arrive at select retailers. Those two pairs will be followed up by two Stüssy x Nike Air Huaraches hitting select stores on Friday afternoon. This week’s releases conclude on Saturday with the “Carmine” Air Jordan 6 and Nike’s Valentine’s Day pack. There are also some early releases next week with the “Freshwater” Griffey Max 1 and “My Story Matters” pack from New Balance both making their way to retailers on Monday morning.

Check out a complete guide to this week’s best sneaker releases below.