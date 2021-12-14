With only a little over a week left until Christmas, hopefully you have eased your mind and gotten all of your shopping out of the way. But for any last minute shoppers out there in need of a great gift, there are luckily plenty of great sneakers dropping this week.

Some of the highlights include a new black and yellow colorway of the popular Nike Dunk Low, the debut colorway of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe or “Space Jam” LeBron 19 that are perfect for any hoopers in your life, and the “Beluga Reflective” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that takes cues from the model’s OG colorway that debuted back in 2016.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.