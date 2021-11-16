Adidas collaborations are the highlight of this week’s sparse release calendar.

Things kick off on Wednesday with the wide launch of Kerwin Frost’s Adidas collection, complete with his eye-adorned take on the Forum High, the “Humanchive.” On Thursday, Noah is releasing a running-inspired collection with the Three Stripes and Saturday morning marks the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s latest NMD Hu. Other notable drops this week include two new pairs of the Air Mowabb, and the “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.