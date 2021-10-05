In 2021, collaboration is still king in sneakers. And some of the sneaker world’s most notable collaborators are dropping off some new footwear this week.

Things kick off on Tuesday with another chance at the second “5 On It” pack from Undefeated and Nike. This duo will be followed up on Thursday by the “Bluebird” Air Jordan 5. On Friday, the Villanova-inspired “Championship Navy” Dunk High makes its return. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Cool Grey” Sacai x CLOT x Nike LDWaffle, Pharrell’s “Collegiate Burgundy” Humanrace Sichona, and the Mark Gonzales x Adidas Superstar ADV.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.