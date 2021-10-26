Still looking for the perfect sneaker to celebrate spooky season? Nike has got you covered with a handful of holiday-themed options dropping this week. Along with a glowing, mummy-inspired varation of the SB Dunk Low, Nike is also dropping off black and orange makeups of the Air Force 1 and Air Presto following a slight delay.

Other big releases this week include the “Día de Muertos” Air Force 1, another chance at the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15, a brand new Air Jordan 3 with nubuck uppers, a trio of LDWaffles from Sacai and Undercover, Sean Wotherspoon’s latest work with Adidas, and more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.