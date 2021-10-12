In search of a new pair of sneakers to add to your fall rotation? Some of the biggest collaborators in footwear are dropping off their latest creations this week, which provides a handful of worthwhile options.

Patta’s latest Air Max 1 is getting a wider release, Supreme is releasing another obscure Nike collab on Thursday morning, JJJJound has a tonal New Balance on the way, and Ronnie Fieg has just debuted the 8th St. collection of footwear with Clarks Originals. Elsewhere, there are more pairs from Adidas Yeezy, Jordan Brand, Reebok, and more releasing too.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.