A new set of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 collabs, the debut of Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe with Nike, and a new Air Jordan 1 colorway are the highlights of this week’s sneaker drops.

The set of releases kicks off today with Foot Locker and Reebok’s latest Classic Leather Threads collection followed by the arrival of the Nike KD 14. On Thursday, the Reebok Answer 4 in the original white and red colorway is returning to retailers. The bulk of the drops arrive on Friday with the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550, the women’s exclusive “Green Glow” Nike Dunk Low, Sean Wotherspoon’s “SuperEarth” Adidas ZX 8000 collab, and the Neighborhood x Undefeated x Adidas ZX 8000s all releasing. Capping off the week is the arrival of the “Hyper Royal” Air Jordan 1 on Saturday and the return of the “Scream Green” Nike Air Huarache.

Read on for a complete guide to all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.