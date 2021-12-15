Sole Collector is celebrating the season of gift giving by blessing one lucky fan with a pair of coveted Nike sneakers.

Starting today, readers will be able to enter Sole Collector’s 2021 Holiday Sweepstakes via the app for a chance to win the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” and the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 collabs, each in a men’s size 9. In order to enter, fans will need to click on the sweepstakes graphic via the Sole Collector app, which will direct them to submit info including their names and address. It’s also worth mentioning that individuals must be at least 18 years old and are legal residents of the US in order to be eligible to win the sweepstakes.

The winner of the Sole Collector Holiday Sweepstakes will be notified via email on or around Jan. 5, 2022. Readers who are interested in submitting an entry can download the Sole Collector app here.

Image via Nike