Poised to make waves on this year’s “Best of...” lists, Whitaker Group follows up the unveiling of A Ma Maniére’s Air Jordan 3 collaboration with the announcement of a limited edition take on the Nike Waffle One available exclusively at Social Status.
Like the aforementioned Jordan 3, the Whitaker Waffle One carries a premium aesthetic, with details that pay homage to the original Waffle Racer and its designer, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. Dubbed “The Bill” by designer Frank Cooke, materials and dyes on this version have been selected to mimic the rusted look of a vintage Waffle Racer, aka Moon Shoe, which sold for nearly half a million dollars via auction in 2019. Other features include an aged midsole, sail underlay paired with a tonal heel clip and sublimated laces. PELNYC added storyboard illustrations to the insoles and tissue paper to further communicate the story.
The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One tectonically launches on Feb. 26, but the draw is open now. Sizes 6 to 14 are up for grabs at $120 each.
The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One SE
Release Date: 02/26/21
Style #: DC4247-001
Price: $120