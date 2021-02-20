Poised to make waves on this year’s “Best of...” lists, Whitaker Group follows up the unveiling of A Ma Maniére’s Air Jordan 3 collaboration with the announcement of a limited edition take on the Nike Waffle One available exclusively at Social Status.

Like the aforementioned Jordan 3, the Whitaker Waffle One carries a premium aesthetic, with details that pay homage to the original Waffle Racer and its designer, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. Dubbed “The Bill” by designer Frank Cooke, materials and dyes on this version have been selected to mimic the rusted look of a vintage Waffle Racer, aka Moon Shoe, which sold for nearly half a million dollars via auction in 2019. Other features include an aged midsole, sail underlay paired with a tonal heel clip and sublimated laces. PELNYC added storyboard illustrations to the insoles and tissue paper to further communicate the story.

Original Nike Waffle Racer, Image via Nike

The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One tectonically launches on Feb. 26, but the draw is open now. Sizes 6 to 14 are up for grabs at $120 each.

The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One SE

Release Date: 02/26/21

Style #: DC4247-001

Price: $120