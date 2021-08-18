Independent sneaker chain Social Status is adding to the recent slew of Nike Dunk collaborations with its own collab coming soon.

Newly leaked images from @US_11 on Twitter reveal that there are two Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid styles in the works. While the inspiration behind the set is currently unconfirmed, the store’s owner James Whitner added to the speculation by saying on Instagram that free lunch is the central theme for the project. Various materials are used on the shoe’s uppers including velvet, suede, and leather.

It’s worth noting that the images show the pre-school version of the shoes as the men’s pairs have yet to surface.

There are currently no release details available for this food-inspired Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (08/18): Social Status has formally announced its upcoming Nike Dunk Mid “Free Lunch” collaboration. A short film shared on the store’s Instagram (featured below) details the collection’s free lunch inspiration. Social Status also confirmed the pairs will be released on two separate dates: Saturday, Sept. 4 for the “Chocolate Milk” colorway and Saturday, Sept. 18 for the “Strawberry Milk” variation. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-600 Lateral
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-600 Medial
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-600 Top
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-600 Heel
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Pair
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Lateral
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Medial
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Top
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Heel
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid DJ1173-700 Outsole
Image via Nike
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11
Social Status x Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike, H/T US 11

 