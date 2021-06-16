Independent sneaker chain Social Status is adding to the recent slew of Nike Dunk collaborations with its own collab coming soon.

Newly leaked images from @US_11 on Twitter reveal that there are two Social Status x Nike Dunk Low styles in the works. While the inspiration behind the set is currently unconfirmed, food appears to be the central theme across both pairs as evident with the ingredients list on the shoe’s heel counter. Various materials are used on the shoe’s uppers including velvet, suede, and leather.

It’s worth noting that the images show the pre-school version of the shoes as the men’s pairs have yet to surface.

There are currently no release details available for this food-inspired Social Status x Nike Dunk Low collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via Nike, H/T US 11

