Adidas keeps the collaborations coming this month by joining up with retailer Snipes to drop a special version of the Forum.

Following last month’s release of the Snipes x Adidas Forum collab in honor of the Motor City’s 313 Day is their second iteration of the retro basketball shoe. This time, the project highlights the Detroit Pistons’ Bad Boy Era and the team’s back-to-back NBA Champion wins in ‘89 and ‘90. Black patent leather covers a majority of the upper combined with grey and orange hits and is also individually numbered to 1200 pairs on the tongue.

In addition to the shoes, Snipes is also releasing a Bad Boys-themed apparel line featuring various T-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants.

The Snipes x Adidas Forum “Detroit Bad Boys” will be released at SNIPESUSA.com and at select Snipes Michigan stores starting tomorrow. The collab will retail for $110.

Image via Snipes

Image via Snipes

Image via Snipes

Image via Snipes