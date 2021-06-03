After kicking off the year with the made-in-England “Sports World” New Balance 920, global retailer Sneakersnstuff is officially announcing its next collaboration with the Boston-based athletic brand.

This collab uses a new silhouette, 2021’s New Balance 237, as its base. The ‘70s-inspired model has been reworked by Sneakersnstuff with a theme taken from the blue racer snake, a nonvenomous species known for its eye-catching colors. The reptile is represented through various shades of grey hairy suede and Cordura mesh, with the most obvious call-out being a faux snakeskin texture on the “N” logo and heel tabs.

Image via SneakersNStuff

Along with the footwear, the Sneakersnstuff x New Balance “Blue Racer” collection features a range of matching apparel including T-shirts, jackets, track suits, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Sign-ups for a chance to purchase the collab are open now on the Sneakersnstuff app and end on June 10. The sneakers will be released on June 11 from Sneakersnstuff and New Balance for a retail price of $145.

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff