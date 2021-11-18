Sneakersnstuff and New Balance aren’t done dropping sneaker collabs in 2021. After dropping their made-in-England “Sports World” New Balance 920 in January followed by the “Blue Racer” 237 in July, the sneaker boutique has just teased its next project with the Boston-based sportswear brand.

Earlier today, Sneakersnstuff shared a preview of its forthcoming New Balance 574 collab, which shows an aerial shot of the shoe’s toebox. The caption also confirmed that the pair is inspired by nature as the image reveals a predominantly green color scheme that’s offset by mismatched “N” logos including purple for the lateral side and green for the medial portion. Contrasting sail accents also make an appearance on the tongue as well as the shoelaces but the remainder of the shoe is still currently unseen.

As of now, release details for this Sneakersnstuff x New Balance 574 have yet to be disclosed by either of the parties involved but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.