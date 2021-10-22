Before the digital age existed, fans had to learn about upcoming sneaker releases from their favorite brands through television and physical print ads. Coming across the physical copies and videos of the classic ads has become more difficult as time passed, which is why a new book from Sneaker Freaker is so important.

Available today is the footwear magazine’s new 720-page novel titled SOLED OUT. The book was created by Sneaker Freaker founder Simon “Woody” Wood and is said to have taken over a decade to complete as the creation process involved scouring the globe for any traces of physical sneaker marketing. This included compiling nearly 900 vintage ad spreads then narrowing down the material into 13 brand chapters. The book directly highlights the physical marketing pieces from the “golden age of sneaker advertising,” a time period Woody defines as 1970s to 2000s.

In addition, the book isn’t just about the sneakers and their accompanying ads, but serves as an appreciation for the stories behind the shoes’ marketing and celebrates the people who were working behind the scenes.

Readers who are looking to pick up a copy of Sneaker Freaker’s SOLED OUT book can do so here.