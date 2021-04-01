Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by rapper Smokepurpp and he talks about reselling sneakers growing up, camping out for sneakers, skating in Nike SB Dunks, and spending all of his money on sneakers.

If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg