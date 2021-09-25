After delivering a New Balance 991 collab in May, Slam Jam keeps the collabs coming this month as the Italian retailer has linked up with Converse for a new Chuck 70 style.

According to Slam Jam, the Chuck 70 collab shown here draws inspiration from the ‘80s as a nod to its founder Luca Benini’s affinity for the American rock bands of that era and the musicians who wore Converses both on and off stage. The shoe features a deconstructed look with a frayed textile upper including Slam Jam’s logo on the lateral side and the classic Converse All-Star patch on the medial portion. Completing the look is a pinstripe rubber tooling.

Readers interested in the Converse x Slam Jam Chuck Taylor 70 can cop a pair starting today at Slamjam.com and at Slam Jam Milano for $117.

Image via Slam Jam

Image via Slam Jam