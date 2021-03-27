Prior to the release of Skepta’s Nike Shox TL arriving this Thursday, leaks suggest that the Grime artist will have a new collaboration with the Swoosh coming in Spring 2020.

According to py_rates, the artist’s next collab will be on the Air Tailwind V, but an early look has not yet been provided. Based on the description, the shoe is dressed in a black-based color scheme that’s complemented by chrome accents. Similar to the past Skepta x Nike collabs, fans can also expect special branding on the shoe.

While official release info has yet to be announced, the Skepta x Nike Air Tailwind V currently has a tentative Spring 2020 launch date along with a $180 price tag.

UPDATE (01/08): While Skepta’s Air Max Tailwind V collab didn’t release in 2020 as initially reported, a first look at the Grime artist and Nike’s next sneaker project has surfaced via a listing on eBay. There’s currently no release info available for the Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind V collab, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (03/27): Nike has officially confirmed that Skepta’s Air Max Tailwind V collab will be released in the bright blue colorway on April 2 in Asia Pacific, Europe and Greater China for $180. There’s currently no word on when the red pair is hitting shelves but readers can expect updates soon.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay