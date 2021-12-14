New Balance is showing no signs of slowing down on sneaker collabs in 2022. After recently releasing a New Balance 550 collab with Rich Paul, the Boston-based brand will be teaming up with UK retailer Size? on three new styles.



The three pairs of Size? x New Balance 550s will carry a neutral-toned color palette. As shown below, these hues include olive, grey, brown, and beige, with accents of indigo and forest green. Each pair features premium suede materials, multi-colored laces, and is rounded out with monotone toolings done in black or vintage cream. A special component about these sneakers is they will feature durable Cordura fabric, as it is noted with visible Cordura tags found on the heel counters.



As of now, release details for the Size? x New Balance 550 collaboration have yet to be confirmed, but they are expected to release in early 2022. Stay tuned with Sole Collector for more updates.