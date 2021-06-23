Whether it’s through the lens of superstar entertainer Bad Bunny or fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the Adidas Forum has been a recent staple of the brand’s collaborations and that will continue soon with a cheeky theme courtesy of west coast-based retailer Shoe Palace.

Using the Adidas Forum Low as its canvas, Shoe Palace has whipped up what it calls the “Fabulous Forum.” The white, purple, and gold sneakers pay homage to the Forum arena in Inglewood, California where the Los Angeles Lakers played from 1967 to 1999, winning six of their 17 championships. The arena was also used by the Los Angeles Kings hockey team during the same 32-year stretch, but it’s the Lakers’ colors that fill in this former hoops model.

Only 1,200 pairs of the Shoe Palace x Adidas Forum Low “Fabulous Forum” will be available when the collab releases on Friday, July 2 for a retail price of $95 at select Shoe Palace doors and from shoepalace.com.

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace

Image via Shoe Palace