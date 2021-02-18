Last year’s 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Superstar may have come to an end but Adidas isn’t done releasing new shell-toe collaborations.

This time, the Three Stripes has partnered with British-born, New York-based visual artist Shantell Martin via Adidas’ MakerLab experience, which is located on the second floor of the JD Flagship store in New York City’s Times Square. According to the brand, the space is dedicated to allowing fans the opportunity to personalize Adidas gear by applying Martin’s signature designs onto t-shirts and of course, the Superstar.

“The three different designs speak to many moments, moments that are here to stay, here to change the present and the future, and here to be seen and acknowledged,” Martin says. “The work at its core is a celebration of women and the Black experience and to the future where the barriers we face today, will no longer exist...and as a Black woman, this work is very personal to me, not just in February, the shortest month of the year, but every day, of every year.”

Readers who are interested can start customizing their Adidas gear at the MakerLab from now through March 17. Check out some of the designs below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas