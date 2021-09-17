One of the most promising young stars in the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an opportunity to be the face of Converse Basketball for the foreseeable future. While he hasn’t quite entered signature sneaker territory just yet, SGA is being positioned to lead exclusive colorways of existing models, including his personalized version of the Pro Leather Ox.

The SGA Pro Leather Ox is styled in OKC-appropriate University Blue leather, which acts as a backdrop for contrasting white branding and accents hits. PE-style ‘SGA’ lettering is debossed along the medial side, officiall linking the shoe to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Expect the SGA Pro Leather Ox to release on Oct. 1 for $75 at converse.com.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander x Converse Pro Leather Ox

Release Date: 10/01/21

Style #: 172589C

Price: $75

Image via Nike

