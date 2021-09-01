Fall is officially here and like the years from the past, Jordan Brand is ushering in a new model to its Air Jordan line.

Not only is the recently-unveiled Air Jordan 36 “First Light” hitting shelves, but the brand also has prepared a full lineup of retro styles dropping this month. Some of the most notable releases include the OG-styled “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 6, the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5, the “Obsidian” Air Jordan 13, the Air Jordan 1 High “Prototype, the “Storm Blue” Air Jordan 1 KO, and many others.

Female sneaker fans will be treated to two new Air Jordan styles including the “Shimmer” Jordan 4 and a black and red Jordan 14 Low.

Scroll through for all of this month’s Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.