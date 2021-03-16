After teasers hit the net last year, Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas SuperEarth Superstar collaboration is confirmed to be releasing soon.

Adidas announced on Instagram this week that a partnership with Wotherspoon is indeed happening, which is expected to include a new iteration of the Superstar model after a few pairs of the samples were recently given out to fans at Round Two Hollywood.

With the collaboration centered around sustainability, the shell-toe sneaker is constructed with materials that are sourced from waste including a cork insole, synthetic leather, recycled paper laces, and more.

The release info surrounding Wotherspoon's Adidas SuperEarth Superstar collab is currently unconfirmed but we'll follow up with updates as they become available.

UPDATE (08/19): Following months of teasers, Adidas has confirmed that Wotherspoon's eco-friendly SuperEarth Superstar collab is releasing on Aug. 29 at Adidas.com/Superearth and on the Adidas app for $110.

UPDATE (03/16): Following the release of his initial SuperEarth Superstar last year, Wotherspoon has confirmed on Instagram that a black-based colorway of the shoe is dropping. According to the caption, the latest pair was originally set to launch exclusively in China but that has now changed to a global launch.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas