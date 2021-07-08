An assortment of rare Nike Air Force 1s were up for grabs in the past two weeks in Sotheby’s latest auction, and one of the pairs sold for over $100,000.

That shoe was the unreleased Scarr’s Pizza x Air Force 1 Low collab, which was owned by sneaker reseller Paul Givelekian (PGKnows) and sold by his store, Locker Room Kicks, through Sotheby’s recent “Fine Watches and Rare Sneakers” auction.

The lot began on June 24 before it concluded earlier today, July 8. The shoe was available in a men’s size 11.5 and sold for $121,649, which exceeded Sotheby’s estimated maximum sale of $12,228 by nearly tenfold.

The Scarr’s Pizza x Nike Air Force 1 collab was designed in 2019 by DJ Clark Kent, the pizzeria’s founder Scarr Pimentel, and Scarr’s team member Audie Villot. It was only distributed amongst friends & family of the restaurant and just 48 pairs are rumored to be in existence.

Image via Sotheby’s

