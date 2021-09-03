This year marks the 30th anniversary since Saucony Originals debuted the Shadow 6000 and to celebrate the milestone, the brand has special sneaker releases planned for the occasion.

Arriving this month is the classic Saucony Shadow 6000 returning in its original colorway as well as a new “Pearl” makeup. Formerly a silhouette designed in ‘91 for long-distance running, the Shadow 6000 has since transitioned into one of the brand’s most popular lifestyle offerings as part of the Saucony Originals line. As the name suggests, the first style wears its original white, grey, and navy color scheme while the “Pearl” iteration dons a white leather upper with iridescent and mesh details inspired by an oyster net.

Readers will be able to cop the Saucony Shadow 6000 “OG” and “Pearl” styles starting on Sept. 10 at Saucony.com and at select Saucony stockists. The first style retails for $100 while the latter pair comes with a $130 price tag.

