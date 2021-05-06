Saucony doesn’t often take the themed approach when it comes to its inline sneakers but the brand is going all-in with its latest release.

Arriving this week is the brand’s latest sneaker collection dubbed “Astrotrail,” with each pair influenced by astrology and one of the universe’s core elements—earth, air, fire, and water. The result is a four-shoe pack that includes the Shadow 5000 “Air”, Peregrine 11 “Earth”, Grid Azura 2000 “Fire”, and Mad River 2 TR “Water.”

Each pair dons the signature hues of their respective inspirations throughout the shoe along with the astrological zodiac sign stamped on the tongue. Rounding out the look for each style are speckled midsoles and rippled outsoles, turning both the retro and performance models into trail-ready options.

The Saucony “Astrotrail” pack will be available at Saucony.com starting on May 15 with prices ranging from $110 to $120. Grab a detailed look at each pair below.

Image via Saucony

Image via Saucony