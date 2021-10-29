The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio return from their brief week off to discuss smaller sneaker brands like Hoka and Salomon as well as generally recap the sneaker-related things they've been up to. This includes some reminiscing on the golden era of soccer cleats, stories of run-ins with sneaker industry insiders like Steven Smith and Frank Cooke, and a hypothetical around letting Virgil Abloh bless your Off-Whites. Plus, there’s a look ahead to all the fun that will be had at ComplexCon, where the podcast will be recording a live episode.