Foot Locker has teamed up with French outdoor brand Salomon and German menswear designer Boris Bidjan Saberi for its latest collaboration.

This time around, the sneaker retail chain is utilizing its Greenhouse incubator, combined with Saberi’s distinctive cultural perspective and Salomon’s performance expertise, to release a diverse collection of footwear and apparel. The highlight is Salomon’s Speedcross 5 and 11 By BBS’ Bamba 2 Low. The styles are inspired by skate and streetwear as well as influences from nature, which are evident with the shoes’ technical designs and the green-based color schemes.

Aside from the sneakers, the capsule also includes a jacket, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and pants along with a bucket hat and socks.

The latest collection from 11 by BBS and Salomon will release this Friday, July 23, exclusively on the Greenhouse app and will retail for $35-$400.

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker