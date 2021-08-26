Salehe Bembury and New Balance have a new sneaker collab on the way. After delivering the “Water Be the Guide” 2002R in June, the designer has teased another project with the sportswear brand.

This week, Bembury provided an early look on Instagram of his collaborative New Balance model nicknamed “Yurt.” Not much is known about the silhouette at the moment, but it does appear to be designed with the great outdoors in mind as teasers show him weartesting the pair on a hike. The few shots we do see of the collab reveal a mesh and leather-based upper dressed in a predominantly grey color scheme while contrasted by “New Balance” and “Salehe Bembury” tags on the tongue and by the ankle in white.

At the time of writing, there’s currently no release info available for the Salehe Bembury x New Balance “Yurt” collab, but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.