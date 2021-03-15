Rowdy Rebel joins Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about his favorite Air Jordans, wearing Off-White x Air Jordan 1s when he went home, and wanting to go shopping with Bobby Shmurda in the future.

The hosts of the Internet’s biggest sneaker shows, Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run, come together in The Complex Sneakers Podcast. Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne discuss the most important sneaker news and topics every week, and give their expert opinions that can only be told authentically from Complex.





