Nashville-based sneaker boutique Rooted is giving fans another chance at copping some recent hyped sneaker releases while also giving back to its local community with its a new charity initiative.

According to the store, this charity drive will benefit the Rooted Community Fund in support of its local community programs ranging from school programs to addressing food insecurity and more. All of the proceeds collected from the raffle will fund tools, resources, planning and leadership in the community.

Some of the sneakers that currently up for grabs include various Nike Dunks including ones designed in collaboration with Off-White and Ambush, Adidas Yeezys, G-Dragon and Stussy’s Air Force 1 Low collabs, the Sean Wotherspoon x Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3, and much more.

This charity raffle for the Rooted Community Fund is currently live at Stay-rooted.com and will end tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST. In addition, the store confirmed its plans to donate funds to at least two programs per year.