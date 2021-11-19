The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. They are joined this week by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, who brings with him some exclusive Asics collaborations to unveil his brand's 10-year anniversary celebrations. In addition to breaking down the "Salmon Toe" and "Leatherback" Asics Gel Lyte Vs, he talks about how much supply chain issues have disrupted the footwear business, sneaker trips to Tokyo, and that lost feeling of opening a box and seeing a new shoe for the first time. Also, Welty celebrates his new gig as superintendent and the co-hosts talk about car crashes.