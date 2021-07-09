After weeks of teasers on social media, Ronnie Fieg’s next collaboration with New Balance is finally making its way to shelves.

Confirmed on Kith’s Instagram account today is a trio of the Ronnie Fieg x New Balance RC 1300 styles, which will debut next week. The release of this project falls in line with Kith’s 10th anniversary this year, and according to the store, this collab is designed to represent an updated version of Fieg’s first New Balance collab to symbolize where Kith has been and what direction the brand is headed towards.

The New Balance RC 1300 model combines the upper of the classic 1300 with an Encap-cushioned sole that appears to have been pulled from the brand’s Sport line. This collab will be available in three colorways including grey, tan, and burgundy.

Readers will be able to cop the Ronnie Fieg x New Balance RC 1300 styles on July 12 exclusively at Kith.com and at Kith stores. Retail pricing for the shoes have yet to be announced.