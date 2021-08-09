Hot on the heels of last month’s Kith x New Balance RC 1300 release comes yet another sneaker collab between the boutique and the Boston-based athletic brand.

Shared by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg on Instagram today is a preview of the Kith x New Balance 990v3 “Tornado.” The latest pair features a color blocking similar to the duo’s “Genesis” 990v3 collab that dropped earlier this year but this time dressing the premium mesh and pigskin suede upper in grey. Complementing the look are sail-colored shoelaces along with a two-toned Encap midsole.

As of now, there are currently no release details available for the New Balance 990v3 “Tornado” collab but as is often the case with teasers from Fieg, expect additional info about the drop to follow in the weeks ahead.