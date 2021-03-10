After more than a year away from the sport due to injury, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is making his return to the tennis court today at the 2021 Qatar Open, and on-feet are his new performance tennis shoes designed by On: the Roger Pro.

This is the first time that the Swiss running brand has created a tennis-specific silhouette. It features a low-top cut that’s cushioned with a high-performance foam midsole that encapsulates a carbon fiber plate for enhanced energy return. The pair Federer is wearing for the event dons a predominantly white color scheme that’s coupled with blue accents on the heel counter and outsole.

“After so many years at the top of world sport, Roger has his sense of what performance should feel like completely dialed in,” says Olivier Bernhard, On’s Co-Founder and Innovation Leader. “He can sense every small adjustment. This insight guided the whole project.”

Back in July 2018, Federer parted ways with long-time endorser Nike and a year later, he inked a deal with On serving as a brand ambassador as well as a contributing designer for their co-created products. This is also the first time since he was 15 years old that he hasn’t worn Nike in a tennis match.

Unfortunately for fans, The Roger Pro is designed exclusively for Federer and will not be released to the public, but his latest The Roger Advantage is available now at On-Running.com for $139.99.

Image via On

Image via On

Image via On